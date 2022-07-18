Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $8,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,802,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $713,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 2.7 %

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $116.34 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $402,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,809,467.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $402,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,714 shares in the company, valued at $34,809,467.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.27.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

