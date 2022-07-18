Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,549 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 82,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 152,297 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29,149 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,973,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,992,389 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $83,135,000 after purchasing an additional 375,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX opened at $27.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

