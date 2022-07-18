Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $20.28 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,757 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.84.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE UNH opened at $531.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $493.73 and its 200 day moving average is $493.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

