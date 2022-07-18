Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $12.60 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 0.9% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,534,890,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 360.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,109 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,017,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,194,000 after acquiring an additional 949,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,906,299,000 after purchasing an additional 885,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. DZ Bank cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.52.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $160.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $148.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.55 and its 200-day moving average is $170.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

