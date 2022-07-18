Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

Shares of NVS opened at $85.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day moving average is $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

