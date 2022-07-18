Patten & Patten Inc. TN Boosts Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,910 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Louisiana-Pacific accounts for about 1.1% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned about 0.28% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $14,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,283 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,575 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.8% during the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPX. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 1.5 %

LPX opened at $57.81 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $79.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.54. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $572,777.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

