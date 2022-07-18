Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 824 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $71.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.03 and its 200 day moving average is $87.70. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.86 and a 1 year high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.