Parachute Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded up 14% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 28.3% against the dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $414,855.91 and approximately $49,362.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00032379 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,599,675 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Parachute

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

