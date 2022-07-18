Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,925 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up 1.5% of Trust Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 499 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $6.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $515.52. The stock had a trading volume of 17,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,340. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $494.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $532.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,088,102.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,705,537.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,170 shares of company stock worth $419,382,287 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.88.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.