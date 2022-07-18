Pallapay Price Hits $0.0103 on Major Exchanges (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Pallapay has a total market capitalization of $7.68 million and $340,468.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pallapay has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Pallapay coin can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 832.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $981.09 or 0.04441018 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004526 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00020909 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001850 BTC.
Pallapay Coin Profile
Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com.
Buying and Selling Pallapay
