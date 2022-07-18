Pakcoin Reaches Market Cap of $175,356.26 (PAK)

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Pakcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Pakcoin has a total market cap of $175,356.26 and approximately $2,333.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Anoncoin (ANC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000116 BTC.
- Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- DNotes (NOTE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Comet (CMT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Pakcoin Profile
Pakcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the
Scrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pakcoin’s official website is www.pakcoin.io.
Pakcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pakcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
