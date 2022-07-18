PAID Network Price Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and $61,119.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,095% against the dollar and now trades at $1,246.20 or 0.05742494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00020902 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001964 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

