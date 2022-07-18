PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $287,028,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 691.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,454,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,271,000 after buying an additional 1,270,422 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $54,033,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 361.2% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 717,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,619,000 after purchasing an additional 526,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.51. 11,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.47. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PACCAR from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PACCAR from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

