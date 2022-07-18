Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the June 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OXBR shares. TheStreet lowered Oxbridge Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oxbridge Re in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:OXBR traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $3.38. 951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,007. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 57.64%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.