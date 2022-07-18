Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Bought by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 592,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $8,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 39,750 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 15,583 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,352,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,434,000 after acquiring an additional 196,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of ORCC opened at $12.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 48.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $264.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.74 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 96.12%.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,640. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

