Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 437,000 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the June 15th total of 311,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,370.0 days.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Performance

OVCHF stock opened at $7.98 on Monday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

