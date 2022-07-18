Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 437,000 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the June 15th total of 311,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,370.0 days.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Performance
OVCHF stock opened at $7.98 on Monday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oversea-Chinese Banking (OVCHF)
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
- Shopify Stock May be a Bargain at These Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.