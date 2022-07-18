Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 69.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.18.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

OR stock traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$12.99. 184,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,807. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.32. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$12.49 and a 12 month high of C$18.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$59.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Charles Elijah Page sold 28,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.57, for a total value of C$412,331.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,915 shares in the company, valued at C$392,151.55.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

