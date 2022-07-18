Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Cut to $111.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.70% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.29.

Shares of OSK traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.20. The company had a trading volume of 609 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,484. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $77.89 and a 52 week high of $125.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $1,406,000. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 134,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

