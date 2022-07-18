ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,351,700 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the June 15th total of 970,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 844.8 days.
ORIX Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ORXCF remained flat at $17.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $19.02.
About ORIX
