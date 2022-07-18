ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,351,700 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the June 15th total of 970,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 844.8 days.

ORIX Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ORXCF remained flat at $17.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $19.02.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

