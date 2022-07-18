Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Trading Down 13.4 %
NASDAQ ONVO opened at $2.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. Organovo has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.76.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organovo
Organovo Company Profile
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
Featured Articles
