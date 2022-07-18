Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,881 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.0% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.26.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.46. The stock had a trading volume of 39,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,705,891. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.22 and its 200 day moving average is $76.70. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $190.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

