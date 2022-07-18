Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INVH. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price objective on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.7 %

INVH traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.57. The company had a trading volume of 213,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,154. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.29. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $532.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.97 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,530,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,402,000 after acquiring an additional 19,129 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

