OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Down 3.3%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 43,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,718,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on OPK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health Stock Down 4.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Activity at OPKO Health

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.45 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni bought 89,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other OPKO Health news, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni purchased 89,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,956,694 shares in the company, valued at $564,355,278.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,729,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,674,584 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.