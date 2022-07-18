Opium Market Capitalization Tops $827,282.38 (OPIUM)

Opium (OPIUM) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Opium has a total market capitalization of $827,282.38 and $47,340.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Opium has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Opium coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000948 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 461.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.97 or 0.02698346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00023269 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network.

Buying and Selling Opium

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

