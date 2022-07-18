OpenOcean (OOE) Price Reaches $0.0366 on Top Exchanges

OpenOcean (OOE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 17th. During the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. OpenOcean has a market cap of $4.95 million and $581,849.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0366 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004783 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00040671 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001693 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00022803 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001918 BTC.
OpenOcean Coin Profile
OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,150,516 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal.
OpenOcean Coin Trading
