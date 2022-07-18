Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 74,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 593,973 shares.The stock last traded at $38.79 and had previously closed at $38.11.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $882.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2209 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 413,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,655,000 after purchasing an additional 54,339 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Open Text by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 37,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Open Text by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Open Text by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 65,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Open Text by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

