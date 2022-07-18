Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) is Geneva Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,334 shares during the quarter. Omnicell accounts for 2.1% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Omnicell worth $108,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,691,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,011,000 after acquiring an additional 188,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,367,000 after acquiring an additional 21,940 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,367,000 after acquiring an additional 443,378 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 358,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $414,714.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,647. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.62 and a beta of 1.13. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.59 and a 200-day moving average of $128.56.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

