Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OLK opened at $15.49 on Thursday. Olink Holding AB has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $38.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -49.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. The company had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olink Holding AB (publ)

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,409,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after acquiring an additional 232,371 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 986,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,413,000 after acquiring an additional 471,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 963,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after acquiring an additional 168,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 390.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 602,571 shares during the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

