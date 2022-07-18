Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OLK opened at $15.49 on Thursday. Olink Holding AB has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $38.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -49.97 and a beta of 0.67.
Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. The company had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olink Holding AB (publ)
About Olink Holding AB (publ)
Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK)
- Financial services firm Block stock has fallen (-59%) in 2022
- Hold Pfizer Today With Catalysts for Further Growth Tomorrow
- NVIDIA Stock is a Winding Up for a Record Setting Second Half
- Johnson & Johnson Continues to Prove its Value in a Volatile Year
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.