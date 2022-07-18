Offshift Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $247,316.00 (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded 106.8% higher against the dollar. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00003678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and $247,316.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,191.90 or 0.99929913 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00043553 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00024201 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001509 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,597,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io.

Buying and Selling Offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

