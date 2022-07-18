ODUWA (OWC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.57 Million

ODUWA (OWC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,620.50 or 1.00200139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00043019 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00024648 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001532 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ODUWA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

