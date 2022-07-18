ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78-0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion. ODP also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.10-4.50 EPS.

ODP Trading Up 7.9 %

ODP stock opened at $34.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average of $41.18. ODP has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Get ODP alerts:

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ODP

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ODP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODP. EVR Research LP bought a new position in ODP in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,166,000. SCW Capital Management LP bought a new position in ODP in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,217,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ODP by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 590,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,053,000 after acquiring an additional 58,431 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ODP by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 42,840 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in ODP by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 683,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,340,000 after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.