Ocean Protocol Price Hits $0.19 (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 18th. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $115.07 million and approximately $32.51 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,187.47 or 0.99978432 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004513 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008398 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004185 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Ocean Protocol Profile
OCEAN is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol
