Ocean Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,405 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 0.3% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $17,147,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.62.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.34. The company had a trading volume of 29,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,778. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.40. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $160.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.