Ocean Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,564 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ocean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,564 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,992,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,359 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,410,285,000 after acquiring an additional 265,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $2,266,923,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.2 %

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.65. 204,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,867,939. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.48 and its 200 day moving average is $150.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $162.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.