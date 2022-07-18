Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.05.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE OXY opened at $58.71 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.99.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,673,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 148,835,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,142,948.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,063.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,673,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.27 per share, with a total value of $313,557,542.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 148,835,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,142,948.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 33,324,973 shares of company stock worth $1,910,642,974 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

