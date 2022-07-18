Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the June 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 661,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE:JPS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.22. 480,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,911. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $10.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0435 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.
Featured Stories
