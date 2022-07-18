Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Up 71.4% in June

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,233,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,995,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after buying an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 167,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $196,000. 62.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JMM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,022. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $7.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

