Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRIX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Nurix Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 512.0% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $16.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $777.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $37.42.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.89% and a negative net margin of 399.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

