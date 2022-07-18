NuCypher Trading 2.9% Higher This Week (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. NuCypher has a market cap of $123.45 million and $8.22 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000812 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NuCypher Coin Profile

NU is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NuCypher Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

