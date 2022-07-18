NU (NYSE:NU) Stock Rating Upgraded by New Street Research

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 77.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NU. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

NYSE:NU opened at $3.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. NU has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $877.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.39 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NU will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,571,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,204,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,331,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,849,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

