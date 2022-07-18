Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/15/2022 – Novo Nordisk A/S was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

6/28/2022 – Novo Nordisk A/S was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/27/2022 – Novo Nordisk A/S was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a 750.00 price target on the stock.

6/27/2022 – Novo Nordisk A/S was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $750.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2022 – Novo Nordisk A/S was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

5/31/2022 – Novo Nordisk A/S was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NVO traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.42. The stock had a trading volume of 28,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,793. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.13. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $87.19 and a twelve month high of $122.16. The firm has a market cap of $271.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

