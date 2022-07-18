Northwest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TSN. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

TSN opened at $81.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.87.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Articles

