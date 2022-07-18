Northwest Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.69 Million Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 110,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,000. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF makes up 1.3% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $22.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.97. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

