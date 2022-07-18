Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 624 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up about 4.8% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $9,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 300.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,682,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,986,000 after buying an additional 1,037,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $72.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average of $79.86. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

