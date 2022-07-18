Northwest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,340 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,429 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $156,413,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 6,074,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,841,000 after acquiring an additional 763,888 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 273.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,040,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,877,000 after acquiring an additional 761,983 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,944,000 after buying an additional 759,645 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $48.71 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $64.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average of $55.71.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

