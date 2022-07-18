Northwest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $524,811,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,367,000 after purchasing an additional 533,829 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,987,000. Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,542,000 after buying an additional 290,099 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,867,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $145.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.93. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.