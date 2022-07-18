Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $597,000 Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PII. Capital World Investors increased its position in Polaris by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,776,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,162,000 after buying an additional 1,655,218 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,614,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Polaris by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,076,000 after buying an additional 325,070 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 440,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,366,000 after buying an additional 267,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Polaris by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,671,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,719,000 after buying an additional 175,139 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PII stock opened at $107.86 on Monday. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.24 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.47). Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.82.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

