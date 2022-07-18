Northwest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 247.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,803 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,760,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,738 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,590,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,335,000 after buying an additional 676,011 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,100,000 after buying an additional 2,047,670 shares during the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 7,792,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,281,000 after acquiring an additional 235,760 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,521 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW opened at $28.28 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.85.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

