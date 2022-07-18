Northwest Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,067,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,739,000 after purchasing an additional 720,096 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,630,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $992,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,264 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,434,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,580 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,272,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,229,000 after acquiring an additional 223,414 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF stock opened at $102.24 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $97.99 and a 52-week high of $118.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.54.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

