Northwest Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,067,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,739,000 after purchasing an additional 720,096 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,630,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $992,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,264 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,434,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,580 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,272,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,229,000 after acquiring an additional 223,414 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of IEF stock opened at $102.24 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $97.99 and a 52-week high of $118.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.54.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
- Shopify Stock May be a Bargain at These Levels
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.