Northwest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 2.1% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $41.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

